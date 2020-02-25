Singer Kelly Pan is engaged to Taiwanese musician Roger Yo

SINGAPORE - Singaporean singer Kelly Pan, 36, has gotten engaged, according to entertainment magazine UWeekly. On Monday (Feb 24), she shared a photo on Instagram showing her wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger while holding the hand of Taiwanese music producer-songwriter Roger Yo, 37. It was captioned "XXIIIIIV", followed by the hashtag #RKXX, which contains the couple's initials.

Those offering their congratulations online include former Sing! China contestant Joanna Dong, actress Felicia Chin and Taiwanese television host Lee Teng.

On Pan's Instagram story, she shared the same photo she posted, but added the words "I'm taken" to signify her new relationship status. The couple had recently gone for a vacation in Ko Samui, Thailand, before Chinese New Year.

Pan was the first runner-up on singing talent search competition Project SuperStar in 2005. She released her debut album, Love Me, Kelly, in February 2006, which included the hit song Don't Cry. Her most recent album, Miss Kelly (2014), won her the Regional Artiste - Singapore accolade at the Global Chinese Music Awards.

According to UWeekly, Pan and Yo first met through work. After dating for about a year, he set up entertainment agency Easy Time Entertainment in 2017. During office events such as Christmas gatherings and the company's year-end dinner for employees, she would often assume the role of host, entertaining guests and taking care of things.

Pan's engagement comes on the heels of several other engagements in the local entertainment scene, such as actress Ase Wang's announcement of her engagement to American-born Chinese businessman Jon Lor on Feb 7 and Ah Boys To Men actor Joshua Tan's proposal to his girlfriend Zoen Tay in December last year.