Singer Gillian Chung says she and husband Michael Lai signed prenuptial agreement

Gillian Chung has kissed and told.

The Hong Kong actress-singer, 38, told the hosts of Taiwan variety show Truth Everything that she was the one who popped the question, telling boyfriend Michael Lai that they should get married.

They were holidaying in Hawaii, and Mr Lai, a doctor, had impressed her when he said he would try skydiving with her, even though he was terrified of heights.

Mr Lai, 30, who was also on the show, revealed that his parents were initially not happy over his wooing of Chung.

They were afraid that he would be eclipsed by her celebrity status.

But he took his mum to one of her concerts - Chung is part of Hong Kong pop duo Twins with Charlene Choi - and she was won over.

The couple got married last year.

But netizens note that his parents might not have been too impressed if they knew that Chung prefers to keep her finances separate from her husband's.

Mr Lai said they signed a prenuptial agreement, and joked that Chung took many breaths - presumably to recover from the shock - after he showed her how much money he had.

He did not say it but he was implying that Chung, who has logged many profitable years in show business, has far more assets than him.

He also footed the entire wedding bill because Chung did not want to share the expenses.

He said in jest that it was not easy for him because he had not saved much in his younger years, spending his earnings on his lifestyle choices.

The couple have had to deflect talk that he was seeing other women after photos surfaced of his socialising with other people.

Netizens blasted him for not spending time with Chung who had told media outlets that he was too busy to consider having kids.