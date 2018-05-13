Singer Charles Aznavour fractures arm in fall at home

PARIS - It is not good news for fans of singer-songwriter Charles Aznavour, 93.

But they will be comforted to hear from his representative that "it's nothing serious".

He "fractured his humerus (upper arm)" in the fall at his house at Mouries near Arles in south-eastern France.

Known as the French Sinatra, the icon continues to tour despite his age.

Last year, he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and he remains very much in demand.

Aznavour, who has recorded more than 1,400 songs and has more than 60 film credits, is scheduled to perform in Japan on May 21 and 23.

He is slated for summer appearances in Italy, London, Spain and Germany.