Singer Ariana Grande is the most followed woman on Instagram

American singer Ariana Grande has just made Instagram history as she became the first woman on Instagram to surpass 200 million followers.

The 27-year-old singer, who dethroned fellow pop singer Selena Gomez last year to become the most followed woman on Instagram, reached the 200 million milestone this week.

Reality television star Kylie Jenner is the second-most followed woman on Instagram with about 193 million followers, while Gomez has dropped to third with about 191 million followers.

Grande shared some photos of herselfbackstage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, including of her with her new boyfriend Dalton Gomez and pop star Lady Gaga.

The 7 Rings and Thank You, Next singer wrote: "thank u so much for having me @ladygaga. i love u with all my heart always. u were so beyond brilliant tonight. so grateful to have been a part of this with u."

Lady Gaga, who won several awards at the MTV Video Music Awards for the song Rain On Me - a collaboration with Grande - wrote on Instagram: "Congratulations to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers. You're a queen. Wear that crown."

Portuguese and Juventus football player Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the most followed man on Instagram with more than 237 million followers.