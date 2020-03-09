Singer-actor Wu Chun apologises after old photo of him and his wife sparks criticism, allegations

When Wu Chun, formerly of Taiwanese boyband Fahrenheit, posted an old photo on Weibo last Friday (March 6), he probably did not expect a torrent of negative comments and even allegations.

The Bruneian singer-actor based in Taiwan had posted a photo of him and his wife Lin Liying taken 24 years ago, when they were about 16.

He disclosed in the post that he did not hold a wedding dinner when they wedded and he made it up to her late last year.

Wu, 40, and Lin, 39, had earlier gone on Chinese variety show Before Wedding, where they showed their wedding certificate, which stated that they were married in 2004.

When Wu was with boyband Fahrenheit, he did not disclose that he was married and did so only in 2013 after the band was no longer active. He said then that he had tied the knot in 2009.

But now his wedding certificate shows that he got married five years earlier in 2004, leading some fans to feel that they have been lied to all these years.

To make matters worse, some netizens alleged that Wu had forced his wife to go for Caesarean operations so that their children can share the same birthday as them.

Their daughter Neinei, who was born on Oct 10, 2010, has the same birthday with Wu, while their son Max, born Oct 11, 2013, shares the same birthday with Lin.

Wu's management agency denied the allegations on Weibo last Saturday.

On Sunday, Wu thanked fans on Weibo and apologised for making headlines when the public should focus on dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

"I think the most important and correct decision I have made in my life is to marry Liying, have children and have her with me while watching Neinei and Max grow up," he wrote.

Wu hoped that fans can continue to support and encourage his wife, who has been supporting him during his years in the entertainment industry.

"Life is short, be grateful, be kind, be happy. Forgive & Forget...Love & Peace," he wrote in his post, as he wished all women and nurses happy Women's Day.