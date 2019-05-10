Singapore heir Elroy Cheo dating former Korean girl group member

Back in 2016, Singapore heir Elroy Cheo asked Yumi Bai, one-half of homegrown Mandopop duo By2, to delete a photo of them together to avoid any talk that they were a couple.

Earlier this month, another photo of the businessman - this time with Jia, 29, member of now-defunct South Korean girl group Miss A - popped up on her Instagram.

This time, Mr Cheo, a businessman who once dated top Taiwanese singer-actress Elva Hsiao, was only too happy to share other pictures of him with Jia too on his Instagram.

Just to make things even clearer, Jia's agency said: "It is true that the two are currently dating."

Netizens have praised Jia, who is now marketed as a solo Mandopop artist in China, for landing a good catch in the love game.

When Mr Cheo was Hsiao's boyfriend, reports said he doted on her, buying expensive gifts but also taking her to sample local delights in a hawker centre in Singapore.

Another big name is also linked to his family.

Mr Cheo's sister, Arissa, was married to Taiwanese actor Vanness Wu for five years before getting a divorce last year.