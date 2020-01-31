Shows by Taeyeon, NCT Dream, postponed

Two more concerts in Singapore, both by K-pop acts, have been postponed due to the Wuhan virus outbreak.

South Korean singer Taeyeon, a member of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, was due to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium tomorrow.

Fellow South Korean act NCT Dream, the teenage subgroup of popular boy band NCT, had originally been scheduled to play at The Star Theatre on Feb 15.

There were no further details on when the replacement shows will take place.

According to organisers ONE Production, the shows were postponed "due to coronavirus proliferation concerns".

"The safety of artists, patrons and staff is our top priority and we will continue to act on advice from the authorities on the coronavirus and take precautionary measures in line with prevention efforts."

Fans who have bought tickets will be refunded. The full details on how they can get their refunds, which will be made through their original mode of payment, will be available on ticketing agency Apactix's website (www.apactix.com).

The announcement comes two days after Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung postponed the concert that was due to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 8.

The concert's co-promoter, Live Nation Singapore, had said that all concert production equipment and machinery were supposed to be freighted in from China and set up by the Chinese team, but it was unable to do so "due to the current freight and travel conditions in China".

Several concerts in the region have been cancelled because of the Wuhan virus outbreak. Hong Kong star Andy Lau cancelled 12 shows in the city, while fellow Hong Kong singer Leon Lai has postponed two shows in Macau.

Taeyeon, who recently sang on the soundtrack for the Korean version of animated film Frozen 2 (2019), held a solo concert here at Singapore Expo last year.

NCT Dream are the first Asian act to be featured on Billboard's "21 Under 21" list two years in a row, in 2018 and 2019.