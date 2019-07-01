S.H.E's Selina Jen touched by support from bandmates at Golden Melody Awards

Taiwanese girl band S.H.E are known for their camaraderie and it was on show during their performance at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards at the Taipei Arena on Saturday (June 29).

S.H.E, who performed at the awards for the first time in seven years, sang two songs - Genesis and Seventeen - on stage.

Selina Jen sang off key when she began singing Seventeen, but her bandmates, Ella Chen and Hebe Tien, came to her rescue and sang the part together with her. They allowed her to sing the part solo again after her voice stabilised.

After the group finished singing the songs, Jen was seen in tears as Chen nodded to her in encouragement. Jen was reported to have wept backstage after the performance as she told the media later that she was touched by the support of her "sisters".

Early on Monday, Jen posted on Instagram and Facebook photos of them at the awards, as she wrote, "No matter how big the world is, I have the world as long as I hold on to (both of) you."

Seventeen was written by Taiwanese singer-songwriter Wu Tsing-fong to mark S.H.E's 17th anniversary in 2018. The song was nominated at the Golden Melody Awards 2019 for Song Of The Year and Best Music Video, which went to pop queen Jolin Tsai's Womxnly and Taiwanese band Sunset Rollercoaster's Slow/Oriental respectively.