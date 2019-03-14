Sex for film roles: Charlotte Kirk denies leaking text exchanges between her and Warner boss

NEW YORK - Actress Charlotte Kirk has insisted that she did not kiss and tell.

She said she had nothing to do with the publication of a story in the Hollywood Reporter that was based on hundreds of leaked messages.

WarnerMedia is investigating the issues raised by the story, which suggested that Warner studio chief Kevin Tsujihara, 54, helped promote Kirk, 26, while having an affair - that started in 2013 - with her.

The Hollywood Reporter said he arranged meetings between Kirk and Warner executives working on film and TV projects.

She appeared in two Warner movies, How To Be Single in 2016 and Ocean's 8 in 2018.

The Hollywood Reporter published extensive exchanges between Kirk and Tsujihara, in which she asked about TV and film roles.

According to the Daily Mail, she told him at one point that she felt cheated when she was not awarded any roles that were promised to her.

Tsujihara said in a memo to staff last week that he had deep regrets that "these personal actions have caused embarrassment to the company and to all of you", Bloomberg reported.

Warner previously investigated the matter but started a new probe in the wake of the Hollywood Reporter story.