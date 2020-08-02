Sean Penn, 59, weds actress wife Leila George, 28

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood actor Sean Penn has reportedly married his Australian-American actress girlfriend Leila George, 28.

The actor, who turns 60 this month (August), is 32 years older than his new wife and is of the same age as his mother-in-law, Italian-Australian actress Greta Scacchi.

News of their marriage broke after a friend posted about the nuptials on Instagram, congratulating them and uploaded a photo of what seemed to be the couple's hands and their rings, Entertainment Tonight reported last Saturday. (Aug 1)

Avengers actor Josh Brolin congratulated Penn and George in the comments as well. The post has since been taken down.

The couple have been dating for about four years and have kept their relationship relatively low-profile.

George, who has been in films like 2018's Mortal Engines, is the daughter of actor and producer Vincent D'Onofrio and actress Scacchi.

Penn has been previously married twice. His high-profile, widely-publicised first marriage to pop star Madonna ended in 1989 after four years together. They have no children together.

His second marriage was to House Of Cards (2013 - 2018) actress Robin Wright, with whom he had an on-and-off relationship. The duo married in 1996 but divorced in 2010. They have a daughter - actress and model Dylan Frances, 29, and a son Hopper Jack, 27.

Before George, Penn had dated actress Charlize Theron but they broke up in 2015.