Say Hello to Adele's svelte new figure as pop star shares new picture on 32nd birthday

SINGAPORE - British pop star Adele took to Instagram to celebrate her 32nd birthday and show off her svelte new physique on Wednesday.

The chart-topping singer of worldwide hits like Hello and Someone Like You shared a photo of herself in a long-sleeved black dress that ended above her knee, along with a message expressing gratitude to front-line workers braving the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Thank you for the birthday love," she wrote. "I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time."

She added: "I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives!You are truly our angels."

The photo prompted comments from plenty of celebrities including fashion designers Virgil Abloh and Riccardo Tisci, singer Lil Nas X and actress Jameela Jamil. American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen summed it up best with: "I mean are you kidding me(?)"

The singer's extreme weight loss started soon after she parted ways with former husband Simon Konecki in April 2019 after a three-year marriage. The two also have a 7-year-old son named Angelo.

According to a source quoted by E! News, the singer flies completely under the radar by going to different gyms, early in the morning to meet her trainer.

"She gets her workout in first thing... she works out for about an hour and leaves drenched in sweat and looking like she worked very hard," the source said.

The source also shared that "she's also staying active going on walks and getting in a lot of steps...she is in a groove."