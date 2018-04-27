Saturday Night Live stars to host TV's Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Saturday Night Live performers Colin Jost and Michael Che will host the Emmy Awards in September while Lorne Michaels, the creator of the satirical sketch show, will produce the ceremony honoring the best in television, broadcaster NBC announced on Thursday (April 26).

Jost and Che are the anchors of the Weekend Update segment on Saturday Night Live, which spoofs a television news show.

The Emmy ceremony also will feature other cast members from Saturday Night Live, which is enjoying its biggest audiences in more than 20 years largely due to skits skewering key players in the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12 and the winners will presented on Sept 17 in Los Angeles.

Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert was host of the ceremony last year when Saturday Night Live won nine Emmys, including honours for Alec Baldwin's withering impersonation of Trump and Melissa McCarthy's turn as former White House spokesman Sean Spicer.

The 43-year-old sketch show last year saw its biggest audiences in 23 years. This year viewership is slightly down to about 9.4 million viewers, according to ratings data.