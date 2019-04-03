Sarah Palin's daughter quits reality TV series Teen Mom OG after one season

WASHINGTON (WASHINGTON POST) - It appears that Bristol Palin is leaving her reality-TV career in the dust.

The former two-time contestant on Dancing With The Stars and star on the 2012 docuseries, Bristol Palin: Life's A Tripp, announced on Tuesday (April 2) that she is leaving her current gig on Teen Mom OG after only one season.

"Teen mom OG wasn't a fit for me," Palin captioned an Instagram post. "It took away my peace.. and honestly - my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford."

The daughter of former United States vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin joined the show, a spinoff of MTV's wildly successful 16 And Pregnant, at the age of 27 - a decade after giving birth to her first child.

The series showed how Bristol Palin, 28, has handled raising her three children and her marriage to now-ex-husband Dakota Meyer, but she has taken fault with the way she was depicted.

"No matter how bad @teenmom tries to portray my 'life' ..... my babies, my family, my close friends - they know the TRUTH," Palin wrote alongside a photo of her and her kids in an Instagram post on Dec 10. "I'm a pretty great mom...show up, and hustle every day to give my kids a pretty great life."

She went on to accuse MTV of not addressing issues she feels are important, such as her faith and struggle as a single mother.

Despite her negative feelings toward her experience on the show, Palin shared kind messages for her castmates.

At the end of the announcement about her departure, Palin wrote that she has "love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavours!!"