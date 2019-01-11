Glass actor Samuel L. Jackson 'happy with life' at 70

BRITAIN (REUTERS) - Age is "pretty much" just a number, says Samuel L. Jackson, who turned 70 on Dec 21, 2018.

Rocking a purple velvet suit and hat on the red carpet for the UK premiere of M. Night Shyamalan's Glass, the actor said with age came experience.

"It's good to have been around that long," he said. "You know, to have seen the things I've seen and to accomplish the things that I've accomplished and to be happy with my life as it is," the Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown and Snakes on a Plane star said.

Jackson stars alongside Bruce Willis and James McAvoy in Glass, which blends storylines from Shyamalan's Unbreakable, which came out in 2000 and 2016's Split.

In the new film, Willis reprises his role as security guard David Dunn as he chases one of Crumb's frightful personalities.

Jackson returns as the fragile Elijah Price, also known as Mr Glass. The film is released globally in Jan 2019.