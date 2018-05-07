Sam Smith adds second show in Singapore

SINGAPORE - British pop star Sam Smith will play a second night at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 3. All tickets to the Grammy and Oscar-winning English singer-songwriter's initial show on Oct 2 were sold out quickly after they went on sale to the general public on May 3.

Tickets to the new date, priced from $128 to $348, will go on sale May 8, 10am through Sports Hub Tix ticketing channels (call 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshubtix.sg) and all SingPost outlets.

The concerts will be his first in Singapore. Like with many popular concerts here, scalpers are re-selling his Oct 2 tickets online for as much as S$1,767, five times the original price of the most expensive tickets.

The shows are part of the singer's The Thrill Of It All World Tour, which will also see him perform in other Asian cities like Bangkok, Manila, Seoul and Tokyo. The tour is named after his second album which went to No. 1 worldwide after its release last year (2017).

Smith, 25, is known for songs like Stay With Me and Money On My Mind from his 2014 debut album In The Lonely Hour.

Smith first came to prominence in 2012 when he sang on Latch, a hit song by British electronic duo Disclosure. He has since won four Grammys Awards, including Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for Stay With Me, and an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award for for Writing's On The Wall, his 2015 theme for James Bond film Spectre.

In 2014, he picked up two prominent British music awards, the Brit Critics' Choice Award and the BBC's Sound of 2014 prize.