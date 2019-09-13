Sales for Handmaid's Tale sequel top 125,000 copies in America

NEW YORK (AP) - Sales for Margaret Atwood's The Testaments, her highly anticipated sequel to The Handmaid's Tale, have already topped 100,000 copies.

The Testaments was released on Tuesday (Sept 10) and returned readers to the dystopia of Gilead.

According to Doubleday, combined sales for print, e-book and audio editions exceed 125,000 copies in the United States alone.

That is the biggest opening of 2019 for Doubleday's parent company, Penguin Random House, the country's largest publisher.

Reviews have been strong for Testaments, which Atwood said she wrote in response to readers' curiosity and concerns about the rise of American President Donald Trump.

The million-selling The Handmaid's Tale was published in 1985 and sales have surged in recent years, helped by Mr Trump's election and the acclaimed Hulu television adaptation.

As of Thursday (Sept 12) afternoon, The Testaments was No. 2 on Amazon.com.