Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate US$1m to US and Canada food non-profit organisations

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated a total of US$1 million (S$1.42 million) to non-profit hunger relief organisations Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Older adults and low-income families have been "brutally impacted" by Covid-19, they noted in statements posted to their respective social media accounts.

Reynolds, 43, is Canadian, while his wife Lively, 32, is American.

The couple also encouraged their followers to donate to these organisations.

"Take care of your bodies and hearts,"Deadpool star Reynolds wrote. "Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."

Gossip Girl star Lively added: "Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up - shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children. We can all do something for one another, even if that's simply staying home."

Best known for playing the wise-cracking superhero Deadpool, Reynolds took a stab at Wolverine star Hugh Jackman, with whom he has a long-running social media "feud", by adding the line: "Hugh Jackman's # is 1-555-[single tear emoji]-Hugh".

Not to be outdone, Lively took a dig at her husband too, writing: "Now can someone please tell Ryan that 'emotional distancing' from his mother-in-law is not a thing. Nothing can save him."