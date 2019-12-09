Rockers U2 pay tribute to late K-pop singer Sulli in Seoul concert

Rock band U2 have lashed out at mindless violence (Sunday Bloody Sunday) and personal demons (One), among other issues, in their songs.

On Sunday (Dec 8), in their concert in Seoul, they also took a stand against cyber bullies.

When they performed Ultraviolet (Light My Way), photos of women, who had made headlines in South Korea, were shown on screens.

The women honoured included prosecutor Seo Ji-hyun, who brought attention to the country's Me Too movement, and singer Sulli, reported the Soompi portal.

A message - "Until we are all equal, none of us is equal" - also appeared on the screens.

Sulli, 25, who was found dead in October at her home, was reportedly hounded by netizens over her romantic life.

Recently, another singer, Goo Hara, 28, was also found dead at home.

Their deaths have sparked calls for more to be done for mental health and heavier punishment for abusive netizens.

오늘 U2 공연의 가장 감동적인, 아니 가장 먹먹했던 순간. 세상을 바꾼 국내외 여성들의 사진이 이어지며 이태영, 서지현 검사, 해녀 등에 이어 설리가 나왔을 때. pic.twitter.com/zQgoLGwegx — 언젠가 서정민갑 (@bandobyul) December 8, 2019

Related Story Gone but not forgotten: Remembering 10 stars who died in 2019

On Monday (Dec 9), U2 singer Bono is slated to meet President Moon Jae-in to share views on global issues, including efforts to promote peace in the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea recently announced missile tests.