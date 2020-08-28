Rebecca Lim comes out right on top

Singaporean actress Rebecca Lim would like to say that she picked up new skills during the two-month circuit breaker period in Singapore which halted production shoots, but the fact of the matter is, the 33-year-old spent most of her time in bed, sleeping.

In a phone interview with The Straits Times, she says: "Honestly, I want to say I've done a lot, but I mainly just stayed at home and slept a lot because I've barely had any breaks in the past four or five years.