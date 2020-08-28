Premium
Rebecca Lim comes out right on top
2020 may be a bad year, but it's also one where good things happened for the Mediacorp actress, from her hosting the National Day Parade to being named friend of watch brand Longines
Singaporean actress Rebecca Lim would like to say that she picked up new skills during the two-month circuit breaker period in Singapore which halted production shoots, but the fact of the matter is, the 33-year-old spent most of her time in bed, sleeping.
In a phone interview with The Straits Times, she says: "Honestly, I want to say I've done a lot, but I mainly just stayed at home and slept a lot because I've barely had any breaks in the past four or five years.