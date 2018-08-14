R&B superstar The Weeknd to hold first Singapore concert in December

SINGAPORE - Grammy-award winning R&B singer The Weeknd is set to play in Singapore for the first time on Dec 5.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, announced a series of Asian tour dates via his Instagram page. Venue and ticket details have yet to be announced.

His first Asian tour kicks off in Hong Kong on Nov 30, before passing through Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, Taipei, Seoul and Tokyo.

Best-known for his chart-topping smash hits like I Can't Feel My Face and The Hills, The Weeknd took home a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Starboy earlier this year.