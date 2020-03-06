Rare reunion: Actor Joseph Cheng meets up with actresses of Taiwanese idol dramas

Taiwanese actor Joseph Cheng has taken fans of idol dramas down memory lane with a recent photo of him and three actresses who were associated with the genre in the 2000s.

On Thursday (March 5), Cheng, who shot to prominence in the drama The Rose (2003), posted on social media a photo of himself with actress-singer Rainie Yang and actresses Michelle Chen and Ariel Lin.

In his caption, the 37-year-old actor combined the Chinese titles of two television serials - It Started With A Kiss (2005) and Miss No Good (2008).

Cheng starred with Lin, 37, in It Started With A Kiss and its sequel They Kiss Again (2007), in which they became an iconic on-screen couple from different family backgrounds.

The shows were an adaptation of Japanese manga series Itazura Na Kiss, which have since been remade into television serials in Japan, South Korea and Thailand, and a 2019 China movie titled Fall In Love At First Kiss.

Yang, 35, and Chen, 36, played love rivals in Miss No Good and good friends in another idol drama, Why Why Love (2007).

The photo was also posted on social media by Yang and Chen.

Yang, who held a concert in Singapore last November, wrote the caption: "Rare gathering. Safety is bliss."

She added in the hashtag that the four of them, who have known one another for more than 10 years, had a great time chatting over lunch.

Chen, best known for starring in the 2011 film, You Are The Apple Of My Eye, wrote that she valued the gathering as it was not easy for them to meet.

Cheng is the only single one among the four.