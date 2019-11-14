Rapper Kodak Black sentenced to nearly four years in prison

NEW YORK (WP) - Florida rapper Kodak Black has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest at a May concert.

He admitted in an August court filing that, in two instances from earlier this year, he had lied about his criminal history while acquiring firearms.

Lawyers for Black, who faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, pointed to his need for self-defence and willingness to take responsibility for his actions in arguing that he deserved fewer than the 46 to 57 months recommended by prosecutors.

On Wednesday (Nov 13), District Judge Federico Moreno handed down a 46-month sentence.

"Young people do stupid things and I normally give them a break for that," he told Black, 22, according to the Miami Herald.

"The problem is that you have been doing stupid things since 15."

The rapper earned a Grammy nomination in 2018 for co-writing Cardi B's chart-topping track Bodak Yellow.

His album Dying To Live debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart later that year, and its hit single Zeze, featuring Travis Scott and Offset, peaked at No. 2.

The rapper, who has served time for violating his house arrest, is involved in other pending criminal cases.

In April, The Associated Press reported that he had been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct - and faces a maximum sentence of 30 years - for allegedly assaulting a high school student after a concert in Florence, South Carolina.