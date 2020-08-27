Rapper Kanye West to be on US presidential ballot in eight states

UNITED STATES - Rapper Kanye West will appear in the upcoming United States presidential election ballot in eight states, according to a report by business magazine Forbes.

Previously a supporter of current president Donald Trump, the 43-year-old star will be on the ballot for the states of Idaho, Minnesota, Tennessee, Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Vermont.

Idaho's deputy secretary of state Jason Hancock said on Tuesday (Aug 25) that West turned in 1,022 verified signatures, meeting the state's minimum requirement of 1,000 signatures.

West also received more than the 275 signatures needed to appear on the Tennessee ballot.

Candidate filing data from Minnesota shows that he will be on the ballot there with his vice-presidential running mate Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Wyoming.

He failed to qualify to run in Wyoming and other states like Missouri, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Montana, as he missed the deadline to file nomination papers in these states.

With the eight states he is on the ballot for, it would be impossible for West to earn the 270 electoral votes needed for a successful presidential bid.

West, a controversial musician who has made public his struggles with bipolar disorder, announced his bid for the presidency on Twitter in July.

He held his first rally later in the month in Charleston, South Carolina, as a candidate of the Birthday Party, a political party he created.

The rally sparked much concern about West's mental health as he broke down crying while talking about abortion, seemingly admitting that he originally wanted his wife, reality television star Kim Kardashian, to abort their oldest child North, who is now seven.

He then went on a rambling monologue about 19th-century abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

West and Kardashian, who married in 2014, have four children.