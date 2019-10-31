Rape trial: Woman tells jury she trusted actor Gao Yunxiang because he was married

The woman said her fear of being alone in a hotel room with a man she did not know well was momentarily banished when another man - Chinese actor Gao Yunxiang - turned up.

Giving video testimony in a Sydney court on Wednesday (Oct 30), she added that she thought she could trust Gao since he knew her father and that he was married.

But Gao soon made sexual advances.

He and producer Wang Jing, both 37, are accused of raping and assaulting the woman in a Sydney hotel in March last year.

The Chinese-Australian woman, who cannot be identified, said Wang had sat very close to her at a karaoke club earlier that night, according to a report by the Australian Associated Press.

The club outing was meant to celebrate the work done in shooting drama Love In Aranya in Sydney.

She was part of the production team.

In the club, Wang tried to kiss her, the woman said, her voice breaking as she recalled the incident.

She added that she was later invited to go to his room.

She went, thinking that others would be there too but that was not the case.

She told the court how the two men teamed up to undress her and took turns to have sex with her, despite her pleas that she was having her period and that she wanted to go home.

She left the room at 4am and later made a police report after she discussed her ordeal with her husband.

The trial continues.