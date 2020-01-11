Prosecutors make another bid for Seungri's arrest

SEOUL • Seungri is not off the hook.

A judge turned down a request from prosecutors last May to detain the former BigBang singer, but the authorities have filed for an arrest warrant again.

According to KBS World Radio, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said yesterday that it is seeking the warrant over charges of procuring prostitutes and gambling.

Seungri is accused of gambling multiple times in Las Vegas over a period of more than three years from December 2013 and arranging sexual services for investors from Japan on 29 occasions from September 2015 to January 2016.

He is said to have incurred gambling losses amounting to more than US$1 million (S$1.35 million.)

A court hearing will be held on Monday to decide if the prosecutors can get their way this time round.

Seungri is among several high-profile artists who were swept up by a damaging K-pop scandal which broke early last year.

Singers Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon have been given six-year and five-year jail terms respectively for gang-raping, among other offences.

Amid the bad press, BigBang fans had wondered if the boyband would make a comeback after the other four members completed their military duty last year.

Their fears receded after news came over the weekend that BigBang would be performing at the prestigious Coachella festival in California in April.