Priyanka Chopra gets flak over fireworks at wedding

MUMBAI - Priyanka Chopra has been called a hypocrite by some Indian netizens.

They were upset after a firework display lit up the sky last Saturday when the Bollywood superstar married American singer Nick Jonas in Jodhpur in India.

The critics, who said they were worried about the impact on the environment, turned on Chopra, 36, whom they noted is an ambassador for Breathefree, a public service initiative for asthma patients.

She had appeared in recent advertisements urging for a firecracker-free Deepawali, The Hindu entertainment portal reported.

"Priyanka Chopra is asthmatic- and animal-caring during Diwali, she wears masks in US to show pollution problems, but on her wedding (day), she wants us to inhale sulphates and monoxides for hours," one person tweeted.

Another person posted: "Instead of burning money like this, one could have opened a hospital for children with asthma?"

Some asked whether the police would take action against the celebrity couple.

One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. pic.twitter.com/KcTD5D4MAw — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) December 1, 2018

Amid the complaints, a Breathefree tweet that congratulated the newly married couple provided, inadvertently, comic relief.

Jonas, 26, is "the only one who can take Priyanka's breath away", the tweet noted.