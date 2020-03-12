Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Holi together for the first time

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas of the pop-rock band Jonas Brothers have celebrated their first Holi together, in Mumbai, India.

Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, is a two-day festival which marks the end of winter and the start of spring. This year, Holi fell on March 9 and 10. Those celebrating the festival usually smear coloured powder and water on one another.

On Wednesday (March 11), the 37-year-old actress posted pictures of herself and Jonas, 27, with their clothes covered with colourful powder.

"We have already been living in color over the past few days. Literally. Nick's first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi," she wrote.

In the photos, Jonas's formerly white shirt was covered in shades of yellow, green, blue and red.

Jonas in turn posted pictures on his Instagram of himself in a colour-drenched Indian kurti. His caption was equally jubilant: "My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India."

Their high-profile interracial marriage in 2018 caused quite a stir, given their age gap.