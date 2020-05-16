Prince William mentions brother Harry in letter

LONDON • While they might have taken different paths, Prince William and Prince Harry prove that blood is thicker than water, blue as theirs may be.

Since the announcement of the Duke of Sussex's decision to step down from working-royal life and move to California earlier this year, William has made few public mentions of Harry.

However, in an open letter to The Diana Award this week, William has broken the silence on his brother, saying that both he and Harry were "ever appreciative" of the organisation's work, especially at this time.

The Diana Award, named after their mother, Princess Diana, engages young people and raises awareness about the culture of bullying. It is given to a young person for his social action or humanitarian work.

"I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award. There is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever."

Yesterday, the organisation posted William's open letter, along with photographs of the brothers, on their Instagram account. The caption read: "Thank you to the Duke and the Duke of Sussex for all your support over the years and now in this uncertain time".