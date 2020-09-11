Pricing announced for Cathay CineHome movie streaming service

SINGAPORE - Cathay CineHome, the streaming video rental service announced by Cathay Cineplexes in June, has launched.

The site will feature a mix of films that have just ended runs in cinemas as well as titles launched straight to streaming.

This will allow those who missed watching a film during its screening window in cinema to have a chance of viewing on a variety of devices, including with the Cathay CineHome app for IOS or Android devices, according to a Cathay spokesman.

The statement added that the move to launch a movie portal was accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw cinemas close from March 27 to July 13.

There are no membership fees or monthly subscriptions.

Rentals are $7.98 for new titles and $5.98 for library titles, which tend to be older. Each rental allows viewers to watch a film an unlimited number of times for 14 days.

There are now 20 films available, including the Singapore military comedy Ah Boys To Men 3 (2015), the South Korean thriller Bring Me Home (2019) and the Thai horror-comedy Pee Nak 2 (2020).

Newer titles coming to the site include the American thriller Unhinged (2020) and the Indonesian horror movie Impetigore (2020).

Six free titles are also available now. These include the American indie horror hit Midsommar (2019) and the South Korean romantic comedy Love Again (2019).

Related Story New video-on-demand service to launch here

Related Story From Little Women to horror flick Swallow: Movies available online in July

Cathay's offering joins streaming sites launched this year by other cinema operators and distributors, including Shaw Organisation's Kinolounge and The Projector's Projector Plus.

Mr Chang Long Jong, chief executive of mm2 Asia Group which owns Cathay Cineplexes, said in the statement: "Many people have fond memories of movie outings with family and friends at Cathay Cineplexes. Cathay CineHome is continuing that tradition online."