PopVultures Podcast: Celebrities and Coronavirus Pt. 2!

#PopVultures Ep 23: Celebrities and Coronavirus Pt. 2!

23:26 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.

This week the #PopVultures delve once again into the global Covid-19 pandemic that has paralysed entertainment in Hollywood and Asia. With the coronavirus ravaging North America and Europe, celebrities in the West are reacting - unfortunately, some of them have become mired in controversy for their thoughtless comments and ignorant behaviour such as High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens and NBA player Rudy Gobert.

Some celebrities like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba have also tested positive for Covid-19 - but even that is causing controversy, as many of them managed to get tested without showing symptoms, even as frontline healthcare workers have been denied testing.

Jan and Sam Jo dissect why the public are so riled up with celebrity missteps in the time of coronavirus, why celebrities like Chris Martin and Hilary Duff deserve praise, and contemplate how the entertainment industry at large will be affected by the virus.

Finally, they give some entertainment recommendations for staying home and social distancing - from documentary Pandemic for those who want serious programming and role-playing video game Stardew Valley for those who just want to kill time.

Produced by: Jan Lee & Yeo Sam Jo

Edited by: Penelope Lee

