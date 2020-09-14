PopVultures Podcast: All You Need To Know About #FreeBritney

#PopVultures Ep 32: All You Need To Know About #FreeBritney

Oops!...The #PopVultures did it again this week with yet another action-packed episode, this time on the #FreeBritney movement that has taken social media by storm.

Hosts Jan and Sam Jo Break The Ice by discussing pop princess Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship, her father Jamie Spears and the media Circus surrounding their latest legal tussle.

They recap the most Outrageous moments of the Femme Fatale's 22-year career, including her whirlwind marriage in 2004, her head-shaving, umbrella-wielding meltdown of 2007 and that tragic Gimme More performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The #PopVultures also trace Britney's troubles back to her Chaotic years with Kevin Federline and Toxic relationship with Justin Timberlake. They talk about how public opinion on her mental health woes have shifted over time, and wonder if her shrunken net worth is a sign of something Criminal.

Is Britney truly Overprotected, or is her conservatorship better off as a Private Show? Can she ever emerge Stronger than yesterday and relive her Glory days?

If U Seek #FreeBritney, don't miss this episode of #PopVultures.

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) & Yeo Sam Jo (yeosamjo@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Penelope Lee

