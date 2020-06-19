Pop Vultures Podcast: Stefanie Sun and the 2000 Mandopop scene

Pop Vultures Ep 29: Stefanie Sun and the 2000 Mandopop scene!

28:54 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.

It has been 20 years since homegrown songstress Stefanie Sun debuted, singing Cloudy Day (Tee Aw Aw..) - her first big hit of a song.

As one of Singapore's most famous music exports celebrates her 20th anniversary in showbiz, the #PopVultures dive into her music and the factors that went into making her famous.

What made Yanzi special and why did her music, especially her first album, and her image stand out among a sea of new singers?

The #PopVultures tuck into these questions all with a side of early 2000s Mandopop nostalgia that includes cameo mentions of Jay Chou, A-mei, Jimmy Liao and more.

Listen to the end to find out which Stefanie Sun songs make Jan Lee's and Yeo Sam Jo's favourites lists and which one is possibly a little problematic in retrospect!

Produced by: Jan Lee & Yeo Sam Jo

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

janlee@sph.com.sg

yeosamjo@sph.com.sg

Follow more #PopVultures podcasts on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/otU9

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oyLi

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oyLw

Playlist: https://str.sg/JiyK

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg