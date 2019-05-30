Pop singer Bazzi to play first show in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Pop/R&B singer Bazzi will perform at The Star Theatre on July 17, in his debut show in Singapore.

Best known for Mine, a hit from his 2017 debut album Cosmic, as well as Beautiful, a 2018 single featuring Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, the 21-year-old counts fans Taylor Swift and K-pop stars BTS among his fans. Swift and BTS had both highlighted his songs in their playlists. Cosmic peaked at No. 14 in the US charts.

Born in Michigan, the Lebanese-American was nominated for Top New Artist at the Billboard Music Awards 2019 and Best New Artist at both the MTV's Video Music Awards 2018 and MTV Europe Music Awards 2018.

He released his most recent single, Paradise, in April this year.

Tickets from $78 to $168 will be sold through Apactix (go to www.apactix.com, or call 3158-8588) and selected SingPost outlets from June 5 , noon.