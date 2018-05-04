Pop sensation Dua Lipa puts herself out there in her songs

SINGAPORE - One year on from her last visit to Singapore last April when she had a private showcase, British singer Dua Lipa returns with a full-fledged concert at The Star Theatre on Friday night (May 4).

That was also just two months before the release of her eponymous album. Since then, the pop juggernaut has been smashing records - crossing one billion YouTube views for New Rules, getting crowned as the United Kingdom's most-streamed female artist on Spotify last year and picking up two Brit awards for British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Act.

"At that point in time it was a lot scarier because I was putting out a body of work that took a very long time and I was putting a big part of who I am out into the world... a lot of the things I was writing about were true stories and it was nerve-racking," she tells The Straits Times hours before she takes to the stage.

But the singer and songwriter has evolved in the year since and she has her fans to thank.

"I'm grateful that my fans have allowed me to be really open about my personal experiences, because they've been able to relate to it - which has also given me the kind of boost that I've needed," she says. "It's made my writing process now so much easier."

The growth is apparent in the brunette's quiet confidence, one that belies her 22 years as she continues to tour and put out music. Club-ready banger One Kiss with superstar DJ Calvin Harris shot to number one on the UK singles charts week after its debut last month (April).

While her electronic dance music collaborations, including last year's Scared To Be Lonely with DJ-producer Martin Garrix have proven to be successful, she is open to other genres.

"It's a lot about the moment and feeling connected to the song - whatever genre it is. I love collaborating and I would love to carry on down that route."

With her newfound fame comes the glare of the spotlight and greater scrutiny.

"I'm not perfect. I think role model is such a big and heavy word to take on," she says.

"I have younger siblings and I've always tried to set a good example for them," she adds. "But the most important message is to look after each other and be nice to one another - everybody has slip-ups".