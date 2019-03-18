Police may arrest K-pop singer Jung Joon-young over sex videos

SEOUL - The police may arrest K-pop singer Jung Joon-young over the secret taping of women in sex acts, and sharing the footage.

It would be the first arrest - if it happens - in an ongoing scandal that made daily headlines last week with allegations of what Sung and other artists, including former BigBang singer Seungri, had done.

Questionable acts ranged from giving sexual favours to keeping drink-driving under wraps, reported The Korea Herald.

Jung, who had been booked on charges of filming and sharing sex videos, was sent home early on Monday (March 18) morning after a five-hour interrogation by the police.

Last week, the singer, who announced his exit from showbiz, had been questioned for 21 hours.

Ten women were reportedly filmed, with the footage shared in a group chat with artists including Seungri and rock band FT Island's Choi Jong-hoon.

Following the latest questioning, the police said they could seek an arrest warrant for Jung within a day or two.

In 2016 and again in late December 2018, they had questioned Jung after his girlfriend filed a complaint alleging that he had secretly filmed sex videos, but he was not prosecuted.

Under South Korean law, anyone who films or shares sex videos without the consent of those involved can be sentenced to up to five years in prison or be fined as much as 30 million won (S$35,700).