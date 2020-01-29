Plant-based menu for this year's Oscars

LOS ANGELES • Hollywood has a new appetite.

Food at this year's Oscar events will be almost entirely plant-based, the Academy of Motion Pictures said on Monday, in line with other celebrity dinners during Hollywood's 2020 awards season.

Menus for the annual luncheon for Oscar nominees on Monday, as well as finger food served before the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood on Feb 9, will be 100 per cent plant-based, the academy added.

The menu for the Governors Ball, a glitzy event held immediately after the Oscar ceremony, will be 70 per cent plant-based and 30 per cent fish and meat.

Plastic water bottles and other beverages in plastic containers will be eliminated from all Oscar events.

The academy, whose 8,000 members choose the Oscar winners, said it is an "organisation of storytellers from around the world and we owe our global membership a commitment to supporting the planet".

The announcement follows entirely plant-based menus at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild awards dinners earlier this month for nominees, studio executives and guests.

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix, a strict vegan, suggested the change for the Golden Globes sit-down dinner, in which the usual steak and fish were replaced with mushroom risotto and oyster mushroom scallops.

REUTERS