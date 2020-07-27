Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson glows in lime green bikini as she continues her 'Year of Health' journey

Rebel Wilson looks in the pink of health as the 40-year-old Australian actress showed her Instagram followers the results of her ongoing "Year of Health".

The Pitch Perfect actress uploaded last Saturday (July 25) a glowing picture of herself taking a dip in hot tub, sporting a lime green bikini top, shades, and a cap.

She has been shareing updates on social media of her ongoing fitness journey in recent months, often documenting her various workouts, as well as her progress.

Just last Tuesday, she posted an Instagram slideshow of herself at the top of a cliff in Australia. Dressed head-to-toe in blue athleisure, Wilson looked on top of the world, smiling proudly at reaching the summit after a hike.

In January, Wilson said in an Instagram post that weight loss was one of her resolutions for the new decade. "I'll be honest with you guys," she said, "with my 'Year of Health' mission I'm trying to get to 75kg".

She also shared a second goal she had with her followers, saying that "career wise (I) am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year!"

Wilson says both goals require daily effort and were not without constant setbacks but adds "even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going".

Netizens have been supportive of Wilson's endeavours thus far, with one commenting: "You go, girl!"