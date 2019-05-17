Petition to reshoot season eight of Game Of Thrones draws over 745,000 supporters

NEW YORK - The swords are out for the creators of Game Of Thrones.

As the mediaeval fantasy series wraps up with the final episode on Sunday (May 19), a big number of fans are not happy over how the twists and turns are panning out.

They have asked for this eighth and final season to be reshot by HBO, with a petition on Change.org already drawing more than 745,000 supporters, reported the BBC.

"David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (that is, the books) to fall back on.

"This series deserves a final season that makes sense," the petition, launched on May 9, demands.

The hit show, which first aired in 2011 and is based on George R.R. Martin's books, is ending, despite his next book, The Winds Of Winter, still being a work in progress.

On Change.org, there is puzzlement over the seeming rush to conclude the show, with comments ranging from total disrespect for the author to laments that eight years of character development were flushed "down the drain".

The final season has also drawn criticism over a lack of quality control, with an apparent Starbucks coffee cup seen in one episode, and dark lighting marring another.

Still, despite the backlash, the show has generated big ratings for its final season, and HBO is unlikely to start all over again.

Other fans note that it is almost impossible to please everyone, alluding to Benioff's observation in an interview that "a good story isn't a good story if you have a bad ending (in the opinion of some people)".