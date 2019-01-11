Peter Jackson set to direct Tintin movie as comic-book character turns 90

PARIS (AFP) - Tintin turned 90 on Thursday (Jan 10) but the boy hero is not retiring his zest for adventure.

Casterman, which publishes his comic-book exploits, said a film featuring the cub reporter by director Peter Jackson is in the pipeline.

Steven Spielberg, who made Tintin's first Hollywood outing in 2011's The Adventures Of Tintin: The Secret Of The Unicorn, is producing this time.

A new Tintin book is also in the works.

Jackson has been tight-lipped on what adventure or adventures he would draw on for the film.

"There are so many good stories, and I just want to see what I feel like making. There are so many choices, and I couldn't tell you today which way I'm going," he added.

The first Tintin cartoons appeared in Belgian Catholic journal Le Petit Vingtième on Jan 10, 1929.

