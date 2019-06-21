Passengers angry with Korean boyband Seventeen over one-hour flight delay

The flight hit turbulence even before take-off.

Passengers, heading to Seoul from Okinawa, were stuck inside an Asiana Airlines plane on Monday (June 17) because it was still waiting for a group of travellers.

Several netizens, who were on the flight, posted later that the delay lasted an hour, revealing that when the stragglers finally boarded, they wore black masks and headed to the business-class seats.

They were members of South Korean boyband Seventeen, whose tardiness was also slammed by other netizens, noting that the musicians should have arranged for a chartered flight instead, and not inconvenience others.

Some also blasted Asiana for bending over backwards to serve the celebrities, reported local media.

But the boyband's management has since apologised, revealing that the artists were not at fault.

They arrived at the airport on time but could not get on the plane because the airport staff had some documentation requirements that the boyband had not anticipated.

The agency added that the hour-long delay actually included a 30-minute wait owing to bad weather.