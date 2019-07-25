Partner of Growing Up actress Irin Gan dies

SINGAPORE - Former actress Irin Gan said on Thursday (July 25) that her partner Hawk Tan has died.

Gan wrote in a Facebook post: "You have been so strong and positive to the last minute, second. Truly a fighter."

"I love you. You and our memories will be in my heart forever. Miss you and see you soon," she said of Mr Tan.

Gan, who is in her 40s, did not reveal details of his death.

Entertainment magazine 8 Days reported that it is understood the couple had not tied the knot, but were dating.

It is believed they knew each other through kitesurfing, and Mr Tan was previously married with a son and daughter.

Going by a clip posted on Gan's Facebook page in 2017, she and Mr Tan became Facebook friends in 2015.

Gan played eldest daughter Vicky in Growing Up, Singapore's longest-running home-grown English-language drama.

She starred in seasons one to five of the show, which had 128 episodes in six seasons running from 1996 to 2002.

Gan left Mediacorp in 2000 to further her studies. She returned to show business later that year to join rival and now-defunct television station MediaWorks.

In 2003, she reportedly left show business for good and joined the corporate world when her two-year contract with MediaWorks ended.

Gan, who has kept a low profile since, is now a regional marketing manager at a pharmaceutical company, according to her Facebook page.

Mr Tan worked in hospitality as a regional director of sales, based on his Facebook profile.

Gan was previously married for two years to businessman Steve Ting, who founded Singapore IT company Frontline Technologies before it was sold for $202 million to Britain's telecom giant BT Group.

They married in 1998.