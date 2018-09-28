Over 400 people have signed up to participate in S'pore edition of Chinese dating show If You Are The One

SINGAPORE - Over 400 people so far have signed up to participate in the inaugural Singapore edition of the popular Chinese dating television series If You Are The One, with a ratio of four women to one man.

According to a press statement on Friday (Sept 28), 70 per cent of those who registered interest are Chinese nationals, while Singaporeans make up about 25 per cent. The remaining are citizens from neighbouring countries such as Thailand and Malaysia.

Registrations for the Singapore show are still open until late October.

Hosted by Meng Fei, If You Are The One is a well-known reality dating TV show not just in China but across the Chinese-speaking world, with over 400 million international viewers tuning in.

Although the show originated from China and is shot there, it has had a number of special international editions where Chinese-speaking contestants hail from other countries, such as the United States, Australia and South Korea.

This is the first time that the show is getting a Singapore edition which will be filmed in Nanjing, China, in December.

