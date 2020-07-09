Online movie titles to look out for this month

Shaw Theatres has launched its KinoLounge pay-per-view site, while Cathay has announced its Cathay CineHOME site, coming later this year.

Together with the Singapore Film Society, Shaw is presenting three films on this pay-per-view site.

It costs $4.99, $9.99 or $12.99 to rent a film, which will be available for 14 days, with a watch window of 48 hours once you press play. The pricing is to reflect older, recently released and new titles.

Psychological horror work Swallow (2019), starring Haley Bennett, is available now.

Tomorrow comes the documentary The Painter And The Thief, which The Guardian newspaper hailed as "the year's most moving documentary". After a Czech artist has her work stolen, she contacts the thief with a proposition: She would like to paint him, and an unlikely relationship forms.

On July 17, the documentary Spaceship Earth will be released. It details the events of 1991, when eight men and women were sealed into a dome-shaped microcosm of Earth called Biosphere 2. It was a simulation designed to test sustainability, but what resulted was a media circus with lessons for everyone involved.

KinoLounge will host the Singapore French Summer Festival as part of the French National Day celebrations.

Eight films will be showcased in this online film festival from Tuesday to July 31. They include the fantasy-comedy The Lost Prince (2020), starring Omar Sy and directed by Oscar-winner Michel Hazanavicius (the comedy-drama The Artist, 2011). It tells the story of a loving single father (Sy) whose bedtime stories transport him and his daughter to a fantasy world.

NETFLIX LITTLE WOMEN (Today)

Director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, 2017) adapts the 1868 novel about the March family, who live in genteel poverty in 19th-century Massachusetts.

The 2019 film won Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan.

THE OLD GUARD (Tomorrow)

In the action-fantasy based on a graphic novel, Andy (Charlize Theron) is the leader of a secret clan of immortal warriors with a mission to protect the human race.

But after a new enemy emerges, which knows how to defeat the clan despite its special powers, it finds itself in a battle for survival.

HBO GO and HBO OFFICIAL SECRETS (July 25)

This 2019 biopic looks at the life of translator and linguist Katherine Gun (played by Keira Knightley) who, in 2003, was working in a British intelligence agency. When she discovers that the United States is looking for compromising information on diplomats to help sway the United Nations towards voting for an invasion of Iraq, she becomes a whistle-blower.