On social media: Blue Ivy wins music award

LOS ANGELES- American singer Beyonce and rapper Jay Z's eight year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter is following in her parents' footsteps and has won her first big music award.

It was for the hit song Brown Skin Girl, released in 2019. The song appears in an animated film soundtrack, The Lion King: The Gift. Blue Ivy has vocals featured on the track, as well as a songwriting credit. For her contributions, she received the Outstanding Duo/Group award at the 51st National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) awards on Saturday (Feb 22). She shared the win with her mother Beyonce, rapper Saint Jhn and Nigerian artist Wizkid.

The awards ceremony honoured outstanding performances of people of colour in the arts.

Beyonce was the big winner at the non-televised gala, winning six awards, including Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Soundtrack/ Compilation Album for The Gift.

This is not the first time Blue Ivy has been recognised for Brown Skin Girl. In November last year, she bagged the Ashford And Simpson Songwriter's Award at the Soul Train Music Awards, which honoured the best in black music and entertainment.

Blue Ivy's grandmother, Tina Knowles Lawson, celebrated her granddaughter's NAACP achievement in an Instagram post, where she said Blue Ivy was the youngest artist to win a major award.

" You are giving all the beautiful little brown girls a voice," she wrote.