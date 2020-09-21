HIT TWICE BY APPENDICITIS: Daniel Wu was hospitalised for appendicitis in March last year. Last Thursday, the Hong Kong-American actor was back in hospital again because of the same problem.

Wu, 45, posted on Instagram: "In March of 2019, I had appendicitis that I thought was food poisoning, so I waited three days before going to the hospital." He said he was put on a course of antibiotics with no food for 10 days after sepsis set in and doctors could not get the appendix out.

He lost 8kg and took several months to recover. The actor of hit movies, including Overheard (2009) and Tomb Raider (2018), said doctors left his appendix intact.

Unfortunately, the condition struck again last Thursday. He went to hospital where doctors removed his appendix the following day. Wu is currently at home convalescing. He is married to supermodel Lisa Selesner and the couple have a seven-year-old daughter.

He wrote in his post: "What are the chances of having two appendicitis? I think I should buy a lottery ticket today."