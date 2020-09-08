JOLIN TSAI SPOOKS FANS: Taiwanese pop diva Jolin Tsai spooked her fans last Saturday night, when she posted on Instagram a photo of her legs dripping in blood.

The singer, who turns 40 next Tuesday, captioned the photo with only eight Chinese characters, which could be translated as: "Acting in a show like Saw", referring to Australian director James Wan's 2004 genre-redefining horror movie.

However, the Chinese characters for "show like Saw" sound similar to "idol drama", as fans wondered if the singer, who had wowed them with songs such as 36 Tricks Of Love (2004) and Dancing Diva (2006), had used the wrong Chinese characters.

Several worried fans asked if Tsai was fine, while others urged her not to scare them during the Hungry Ghost month.

Tsai's manager Tom Wang eased fans' fears when he told the Taiwanese media that she was filming a new music video and urged them not to be worried.

He did not disclose more details of the new music video, but Tsai sparked speculation of a new album in late July, when she removed all the Instagram accounts she had been following.

She did something similar before releasing her album Ugly Beauty in December 2018, which won Album of the Year at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards in June last year, while Womxnly, a track from the album, won Song of the Year.