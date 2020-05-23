Js IN A ROW: You could call it a gathering of some of the most famous Mandopop singers based in Taiwan or a gathering of the four Js (or should it be five since it is JJ?).

On Thursday, home-grown pop star JJ Lin (middle), 39, posted on China's Instagram-like app Oasis six photos of him with (from left) Harry Chang, 37; Jimmy Lin, 45; Jay Chou, 41; and Jam Hsiao, 33, at Miracle Coffee in Taipei.

The newly opened cafe, located in Taipei's Eastern District, is JJ Lin's second outlet in Taipei. It was named Miracle as a nod to his first music documentary film If Miracles Had A Sound (2016).

The singer-songwriter, who is based in Taiwan, wrote: "A miraculous gathering, a miraculous combination and miraculous happiness. When the bros come together."

He ended the post with the Chinese hashtag #SeasonOfConfesssionInMay.

Chou, Jimmy Lin and Chang have shared the photos on their respective social media accounts.

Hsiao is a Golden Melody Award-winning singer who debuted on reality-singing competition One Million Star in 2007. Jimmy Lin is the former teen singing idol known as The Little Whirlwind in the 1990s, while Chang was a member of Taiwanese hip-hop band Da Mouth.