NCT'S JAEHYUN IS SORRY: As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, people worldwide have been getting antsy staying in.

Four South Korean celebrities - BTS' Jungkook, Astro's Cha Eunwoo, Seventeen's Mingyu and NCT's Jaehyun - were recently spotted together in nightlife district Itaewon.

This comes at a time when social distancing is in place to impede the spread of the coronavirus. Also, Itaewon's nightclubs were a recent virus hot spot.

SM Entertainment, which manages NCT, released an official statement, confirming that Jaehyun visited a bar and restaurant in the area. It clarified that he also voluntarily underwent a Covid-19 test and that he has not contracted the virus.

The singer posted a handwritten letter in Korean on Instagram yesterday, apologising for not abiding by social distancing rules.

According to K-pop portal Koreaboo, he wrote: "Hello, this is Jaehyun. I am truly sorry for hurting many people through my actions during this hard time."

He added: "To all those who were disappointed in my actions, to the fans who have always supported and trusted me, I am truly sorry. I also truly apologise to all my members, my agency and all those around me who have been affected by my actions."