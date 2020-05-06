BTS' JUNGKOOK BREAKS INTERNET: K-pop boy band BTS have a global fan base of millions, so it is not surprising when a recent post by one of the members went viral on social media in a short span of time.

On Sunday, Jungkook posted a video on the official Twitter account of BTS of himself singing American singer Lauv's song Never Not while sitting on a bed.

The 22-year-old singer was about 1min 30sec into the song when he stopped abruptly and turned off the camera. He captioned the post with the song title and a purple heart emoji.

According to entertainment news portal allkpop, the tweet broke several of his records. It reached one million views in just 10 minutes; his previous record was 14 minutes. It also logged 10 million views in six hours and attracted 500,000 comments in eight hours.

By yesterday afternoon, the tweet has been viewed 20.8 million times and received more than 2.3 million likes.

Forbes, quoting social media tracking firm NewsWhip, reported that the tweet has also received the most likes in the past week.

This is not the first time Jungkook has taken social media by storm. In December 2018, Twitter revealed that a tweet with a video of him singing in a studio to a background track was the most retweeted post in South Korea that year.

Lauv collaborated with BTS on their song, Make It Right, while the band were featured on Lauv's song Who.