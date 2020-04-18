TROLLING SHU QI ON HER BIRTHDAY: Hong Kong celebrity couple Shu Qi and Stephen Fung have seldom posted photos of each other on social media since their marriage four years ago.

However, on the first day of Chinese New Year in January, the Taiwanese actress posted an unglamorous photo of her husband sleeping on a plane. He was wearing a face mask and listening to music.

It was his turn for "revenge" on Thursday when Shu celebrated her 44th birthday that day.

The 45-year-old actor-director posted a photo of himself and a sleeping Shu, but with her face covered by a cap, late on Thursday, with the caption, "Good night birthday girl! Always 18 & beautiful".

She responded jokingly: "Who is this woman", with an eye-roll emoji.

This was also one of the rare times when Fung posted a photo in colour on Instagram, as his photos are usually black-and-white.

Netizens speculate that he has reserved colour photos mainly for his beloved wife.

Earlier in the day, Shu had posted a short video clip of herself smiling at the camera while wearing a platinum blonde wig and a lit-up crown with the words "Happy Birthday" printed on it.

Shu and Fung were first romantically linked when they worked on the 1997 film Bishonen. They dated for about four years before their surprise wedding in 2016.